Gerald L. ""Jerry"" Miller

January 19, 1938 - December 26, 2020
Beloit, WI - Gerald L. Miller age 82 Beloit died Saturday December 26, 2020 in his home. He was born January 19, 1938 to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Knapp) Miller in Janesville, WI. Jerry enrolled in the Navy at the age of 17 and honorably served on the USS Donner LSD20 until his discharge in 1959. Jerry married Betty Louise Bell on January 16, 1985 and they resided in the state line area. Jerry was a career drywall finisher and was known to be the "best in his class." He was a lifetime member of the Roscoe VFW and enjoyed woodworking with his wife. Jerry was a Badger, Packer and Brewer fan and was called "Old Style" by his buddies that he hydrated with at the local watering holes. Jerry shared a special bond with his grand daughter and care giver Sarah and he relished his "love/hate" relationship with his comfort dog "Frankie". He will be greatly missed as a father, grandfather, great grandfather, a feisty ally and a generous friend.
Jerry will be sadly missed by his sons Jerry (Linda) and Jeff; Step daughters Patty, Penny, Peggy and Joy; brother, Tom; sisters Carol, Joyce, Donna, Laurie, Terry and Robin; 7 grand children, 9 great grand children and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, brother Jimmy and sisters, Marilyn, Barbara and Mary Kay.
Jerry's family would like to give a special "Thank you" to the Dialysis Department at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Hospice for the compassionate care Jerry received.
Jerry's Memorial Service will be Noon, Wednesday January 6, 2021 at the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, with Rev. Chris Eldridge officiating. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial is being established in his name. Inurnment will take place after the service with full Military Rites in Rockton Cemetery.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREAMTION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit WI 362-2000