Gerald "Jerry" Sciascia

July 12, 1925 - August 3, 2022
Beaver Dam, WI - Gerald A. "Jerry" Sciascia, 97, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Charleston House in Beaver Dam.
July 12, 1925 - August 3, 2022
Beaver Dam, WI - Gerald A. "Jerry" Sciascia, 97, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Charleston House in Beaver Dam.
He was born on July 12, 1925, in Beloit, WI, the son of Joseph and Mary (Lamendola) Sciascia. Jerry was a 1950 graduate of Beloit College where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Economics. Jerry was a World War II veteran serving with the United States Navy overseas on USS 469 (a minesweeper). After they gave the ship to the Russians, he transferred to the aviation branch of the service. Jerry married Ann Pipitone on July 14, 1951 in St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Rockford, IL. She predeceased him on April 4, 2009.
Jerry was formerly the owner and operator of Luigi's Bar, Sciascia's Grocery and Sciascia's Outdoorsman's Shop in Beloit, WI. He was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He liked reading nonfiction books, gardening and bird watching.
Survivors include his children, Joseph (Laura) Sciascia JD of Juneau, WI, Anthony (Penny) Sciascia DDS of Mondovi, WI, Mary (Richard Erickson) Sciascia of Cedarburg, WI and Michael (Dana) Sciascia of Sparta, MO; grandchildren, Erika (Michael) Minster, Joel (Marianela Soto) Deutmeyer, Jessica (fiancé, Eric) Braden, Joey Sciascia, Mario Sciascia, Anthony (Nancy) Sciascia, Christina (Luke) Sciascia, Rossington (Cheyenne) Sciascia and Isaac (Katy) Sciascia; great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A Funeral Service for Jerry will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Larry Froemming officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Apple Pregnancy Care Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.