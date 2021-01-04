Gerald "Jerry" Sailing

June 4, 1933 - January 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Gerald "Jerry" C. Sailing, 87, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 4, 1933 in Cottage Grove, WI, the son of Clarence and May (Draves) Sailing. Jerry attended Beloit High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Carol Knipprath on May 10, 1957 in the First United Methodist Church, Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on February 1, 2005.
Jerry was formerly employed by Broaster Company for 32 years, retiring in 2000.
Survivors include his two children, Brian (Jodi) Sailing and Tanya (Jeff) Faber both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Jordon Faber, Carie Faber, Cory and Matthew Nemetz; five great grandchildren; four siblings; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; one sister and two brothers.
Military Honors accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306 will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, followed by a visitation of remembrance until 7:30 p.m. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Social distancing and face mask are required.
