Beloit, WI - Gerald "Jerry" R. Titus, 74, of Beloit, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Willowick. Born January 25, 1948, in Charleston, Illinois, the son of Gerald Rex and Marjory (Moody) Titus. Jerry was a veteran serving in the United States Navy. Jerry was a truck driver for 47 years. He is survived by his mother, Marjory; children, Bruce (Rebecca Smith) Titus and Sherry (Ryan Crawford) Titus; grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley Muenchow) Titus, Jayne (Teddy) Ruetz, Madison Titus, Brittany (fiancé, Tim Kraus) Wixom, Brandon (fiancé, Morgan Long), Brianna Wixom and Melissa (Connor) Campbell; great-grandchildren, Joleen Titus, Aiden Cole, Jacob Cole, Austin Kraus, Kynlee Wixom and Waylon Rex Titus and siblings, William Titus and James (Melody) Titus. Preceded in death by his father, Gerald, brother, Robert Titus and son, Gerald "Jerry" Titus. The Titus Family would like to give a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their compassion care of Jerry. A Celebration of Life and Luncheon will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Grand Slam, 173 West Grand Avenue. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
