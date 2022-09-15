Gerald "Jerry" Martin

October 15, 1940 - September 13, 2022

Beloit, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Martin age 81 of Beloit died Tuesday September 13, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jerry was born October 15, 1940 to the late Kenneth and Daisy (Dunaway) Martin in Beloit, WI. He married Linda K. Champlin on January 23, 1960 in South Beloit. Jerry owned and operated J & L Lunches for many years and worked at the South Beloit School Distirct. He was an active member of the South Beloit Businessmen's Club. Jerry loved to ride his Harley Trike, spend time with family and the kids on weekends. He would say "John Wayne was the only REAL cowboy". However, he enjoyed watching all the old westerns. He will be remembered for his story telling abilities and being a jokester.

