Beloit, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Martin age 81 of Beloit died Tuesday September 13, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jerry was born October 15, 1940 to the late Kenneth and Daisy (Dunaway) Martin in Beloit, WI. He married Linda K. Champlin on January 23, 1960 in South Beloit. Jerry owned and operated J & L Lunches for many years and worked at the South Beloit School Distirct. He was an active member of the South Beloit Businessmen's Club. Jerry loved to ride his Harley Trike, spend time with family and the kids on weekends. He would say "John Wayne was the only REAL cowboy". However, he enjoyed watching all the old westerns. He will be remembered for his story telling abilities and being a jokester.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Martin; his five children, Joe (Cathy) Martin, Larry (Renea) Martin, Rhonda (Earl) Kemp, Jeff (Rita) Martin and Tammy (Don) Dowdy; eleven grandchildren, Stephanie (David) Drost, Brittany Dowdy, Jessica (Gary) Wendelschafer, Larry (Laura) Martin Jr., Nikki (Peter Saar) Kemp, Nathan Kemp, Justin (Dulce) Martin, Jade (Cody) Mercado, Jagger Martin, Jenna (Hans) Scheerenberger & Julia (Tristan) Lewandowski; thirteen great grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, Rick (Sharon) Dunaway, his sister, Penny Theiring and his life long friend Kenny Niles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step mother Lois Jean Martin, four brothers, Dean, Terry & Rick Martin, Butch Dunaway, three sisters, Sharon Dunaway, Sandy Poos and Judy Hochschild.
Jerry's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday September 19, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Rich Whippler officiating. Friends will be received on Sunday in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Monday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Rockton Township Cemetery, 1315 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL 61072, with a luncheon to follow at the Businessmen's Hall, 525 Washington Street, South Beloit, IL. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.