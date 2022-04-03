Gerald "Jerry" LaGrange

Beloit, WI - Gerald D. "Jerry" LaGrange, 95, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in his home. He was born on March 13, 1927 in Beloit, WI, the son of George and Minnie LaGrange. Jerry attended Beloit schools and received an honorary diploma from Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jerry married Viola Schultz on February 9, 1947 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on March 11, 2014. Jerry was employed by Beloit Foundry and owned several service stations before starting LaGrange Rent All in 1960 until 2003. He served on the City of Beloit Review. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and playing cards. Survivors include his children, Billy (Nanette) LaGrange and Virgina LaGrange; grandchildren, Jeremy (Dawn) Strait, Amy (John) Yarbrough, Tina (Shane) Bennett, Teresa Strait, Joe (Karla) LaGrange and Aaron (Julie) LaGrange; several great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Twyla LaGrange; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Jerry was predeceased by his parents; son, Jimmy LaGrange; daughter-in-law, Diane LaGrange; brothers and sisters; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for all of their help and support and Chaplain Mark Maxted for his thoughtfulness, concern and comfort he provided Jerry. A Funeral Service for Jerry will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery with Military Rites accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
