November 18, 1953 - November 19, 2022 Clinton, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Higgins age 69 of Clinton died Saturday November 19, 2022, in his home Jerry was born November 18, 1953 to the late Roland and Marion (Larson) Higgins in Beloit, WI. He graduated from Clinton High School, class 1972. Jerry also attended UW Oshkosh for 3 1/2 years. He lived in California as a young man, working as a painter. Jerry then worked as a forklift driver for over 40 years at Seneca Foods until his retirement. He was an avid packer fan and enjoyed taking family to the Fair. Jerry will be remembered as kind and good hearted.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald Higgins of Clinton: his twin sisters, Marilyn (Dale) Peterson and Maureen Shull both of Clinton; his nephews, Mark (Brooke) Shull and Bill (Lisa) Peterson; and his great nieces and nephews, Jaydyn Shull, Cole & Morgan Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Joshua Shull and his brother-in-law, Steven Shull.
Jerry's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday at Church from 12 Noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Fond memorials and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.