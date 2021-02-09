July 13, 1939 - February 5, 2021
Beloit, WI - Gerald D. Gowman age 81 of Beloit died Friday February 5, 2021 at Alden Meadow Park
in Clinton. He was born July 13, 1939 to the late Leonard and Lena (Hansen) Gowman in Beloit, WI. Gerald graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1957. He worked at Rockford Screw Products for approximately 38 years, retiring in 2001. In his younger years, Gerald loved to fish. He enjoyed gambling and visiting regional casinos. He was an avid baseball and football fan and regularly attended Beloit College & Snapper games. Gerald was known for riding his bike all over town.
He will be remembered as the big, gentle hearted giant that he was. Coworkers called him Moose because of his size. He could lift a Volkswagen Beetle off the ground with his strength. Doctors were amazed at his extremely large lungs. He had an appetite for sweets as big as he was tall. Biggest of all, however, was the size of his heart. He was social, funny, loyal and giving. Once you met Gerald, you knew you had a friend for life.
Doozie, as he was called by his family, is survived by his brother Emmett (Sally) Gowman; his sister, Mary Lynn Cunningham; six nieces and nephews, Jim (Jacinda) Gowman, Laurie (Chris) Ludlum, Bob Cunningham, Brenda Anderson, Shawn (Patrick White) Cunningham & Chad (Nidia) Cunningham and many great nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff of Beloit Regional Hospice for the special care they gave Gerald.
A time to remember and honor Gerald's Life will take place on Monday February 15, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, 608-362-2000