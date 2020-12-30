Gerald A. Krause

March 18, 1931 - December 18, 2020
Sturgeon Bay, WI - Rev. Gerald "Jerry" A. Krause, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, was called home Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay following complications from a stroke.
He was born March 18, 1931 in Wausau, the son of the late Arthur and Irma (Raese) Krause. Following his graduation in 1949 from Wausau High School, Jerry attended UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, Northwestern University, and Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL before entering the ministry with the United Methodist Church. On July 9, 1955, he married Nancy "Nan" A. Pautz at Wausau Wesley United Methodist Church.
His life of ministry included Stockbridge Methodist Church from 1954-1958; Bethel Methodist Church in Kiel/New Holstein from 1955-1958; Ripon Methodist Church from 1958-1962; Edgerton Methodist Church from 1962-1966; the Wisconsin Conference staff of the United Methodist Church from 1966-1974; First United Methodist Church of Beloit from 1974-1986; and Court Street United Methodist Church in Rockford, IL from 1987-1995. Special interests for Jerry included community outreach and love for others in various areas such as United Way, Feed My People Clothe My People, Missions, Race Relations, World Peace, UMC Adult Forum Teacher, Youth Leader/Teacher, Retreat Leader, Caring Ministry workshops, Ecumenical Cooperative and Service projects, and School of Missions.
Jerry had a lifelong love of gardening born in his youth. He passed this gardening interest and talent on to his children and grandchildren. Jerry and Nan have been retired, and lived in Door County for the past 25 years--Jerry from ministry and Nan from teaching. In their retirement, he and Nan worked their cherry and apple orchard, growing and selling their produce at markets locally and in Green Bay, a labor they loved to do together. Jerry and Nan partnered with his sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Don Stannard in this endeavor.
Jerry loved the outdoors, working in the orchard and garden, canoeing and camping, attending elder hostels and traveling throughout the world, reading, and playing bridge and word games. He and Nan loved history and genealogy, and donated much time and volunteer effort to Crossroads at Big Creek and the Door County Historical Society as docents. The Krauses reenacted the stories of historical figures Julius and Sarah Warren, and other early settlers of Door County.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy "Nan" Krause of Sturgeon Bay, WI; three children, Timothy "Tim" (Elizabeth Babler) Krause of Beloit, WI; Andrew "Andy" (Barbara) Krause of Menomonie, WI; Elizabeth "Beth" (Steven) Pugh of Columbia Heights, MN; five grandchildren, Leah and Joanna both of Menomonie, Sarah (Michael) Newland of Minneapolis, MN, Caroline (Gabe) Walker of Columbia Heights, MN, Kristen (Luke) Bergman of Englewood, CO; and sister, Ann (Don) Stannard of Hudson, WI; nieces and nephews.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service is being planned for August 28, 2021 in Sturgeon Bay at the United Methodist Church. Burial has taken place at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church, https://www.sturgeonbayumc.org, Checks should say in the memo Attention: Jerry Krause's Memorial Fund; United Methodist Foundation, https://www.wumf.org; United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR), https://umcmission.org/umcor, in memory of Jerry Krause, JerryKrausememorialfund@gmail.com.
We thank God that we were blessed to have a loving husband for our mother, a wonderful father for us children, a caring grandfather for his grandchildren. He was a mentor and teacher for us all. He will be greatly missed.
