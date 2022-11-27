April 2, 1933 - November 21, 2022 Beloit, WI - Georgiann "Ann" Vollmer, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Riverside Terrace.
She was born on April 2, 1933 in Hartford, KS, the daughter of Lorenzo and Doris (McGregor) McCoy. Ann was a graduate of Hartford High School. She married Gene Vollmer on October 15, 1954 in Topeka, KS. He predeceased her on March 3, 2008.
Ann was formerly employed by South West Bell Accounting and Uehling Vollmer Insurance. She attended Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Beloit. Ann was an active volunteer for Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Beloit Junior Woman's Club, Intermediate Womens Club, Newcomers Club, and the Beloit Lioness Club. Ann was a Brownie Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother. After retirement, Gene and Ann spent their winters in Englewood, FL and summers in Minocqua, WI.
Survivors include her children, Steven (Doris) Vollmer of Beloit, WI and Leesa (Don) MacGowan of Minocqua, WI; grandchildren, Alissa (Nicole) Koenig, Jamison (Angie) Vollmer, Jonathan (Oliver Austria) Bartz, and Matthew Vollmer; great grandchildren, Lillian Vollmer, William Vollmer, Bennett Vollmer and Rowan Koenig; nephew, Norman (Beth) Vollmer of Punta Gorda, FL; niece, Vanessa Vollmer of Mission Viejo, CA; great niece, Katie Vollmer; two great nephews, Skyler and Nicholas Vollmer.
Ann was predeceased by her parents; brother-in-law, Lyle E. Vollmer; and her best friend, Pill.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Riverside Terrace for the loving care they gave Ann and to Beloit Regional Hospice.
A Funeral Service for Ann will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Larry Froemming and Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Memorials in her name may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church or to Beloit Regional Hospice.