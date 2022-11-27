Georgiann "Ann" Vollmer

April 2, 1933 - November 21, 2022 Beloit, WI - Georgiann "Ann" Vollmer, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Riverside Terrace.

She was born on April 2, 1933 in Hartford, KS, the daughter of Lorenzo and Doris (McGregor) McCoy. Ann was a graduate of Hartford High School. She married Gene Vollmer on October 15, 1954 in Topeka, KS. He predeceased her on March 3, 2008.

