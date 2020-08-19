September 23, 1931 - August 17, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Georgia May Ring, 88, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born September 23, 1931 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of James and Lydia (Gillenbach) Fourtounis. Georgia was a 1950 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Jack Ring on November 25, 1950 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on September 5, 2005. Georgia was formerly employed by the School of Hope, Rockford, IL. She later was employed and known as the fabulous cook at the South Beloit American Legion. Georgia was a member and former past president of the South Beloit American Legion Holtz-Hirst Auxiliary Post # 288, and the former past president of the State of Illinois Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Terri (Bill) Perrin and James (Debra) Ring, both of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren: Michelle Ring of FL, Dan (Dani) Ring of Milwaukee, WI, Jolyn (Tami) Perrin of Roscoe, IL, Andrea (Andrea Ennis) Perrin and Jamie Perrin, both of South Beloit, IL; great-grandchildren: Matthew Stratton, Finnley Ring, Hezekiah Williams, Micaiah August and Kelaiah Williams; and brother, James Fourtounis of Beloit, WI. She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, John and Ted Fourtounis.
Memorial service for Georgia will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Thomas Vojtech officiating. Inurnment will be in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. A memorial will be established in her name at a later date. Online condolences and viewing of the funeral service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com