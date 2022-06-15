Viroqua, WI - We sadly relay the passing of George Howard "Bud" Franklin, Jr. on the morning of June 13, 2022. He was the son of George Sr. and Lucille (Porter) Franklin. George grew up in Nora Springs, Iowa, and served in the US Air Force in Biloxi, Miss. from 1951-1955, where he met his wife, Waunelle Bowen. They raised two daughters, Mary (Liz) and Joyce, in Beloit, WI.
George was a natural engineer with a passion for aeronautics. From massive diesel engines at Fairbanks-Morse to manufacturing systems in his long career at Gilman Engineering, he was always learning, doing, and working. He could fix anything, and never stopped using that knowledge to benefit others. He will be remembered fondly for his deep generosity, his practical good nature, and a particular love of airplanes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ester; wife; and daughter, Joyce. He is survived by his younger brother, Bob; two sisters, Rose Anne (Posy) and Linda; daughter, Liz; and two grandsons, Adam and Leo Cox.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic church in Viroqua on Wednesday, June 15. Visitors will be welcomed at 9am and the service will begin at 10am, with light refreshments to follow.
A graveside burial service will be held at Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit at 11am on Thursday, June 14. Memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Catholic Church of Beloit, or White House Retreat of St. Louis, MO.
