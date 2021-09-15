Rockford, IL - George F. Rogers age 63 of Rockford and formerly of Madison & Beloit died Monday September 13, 2021 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. He was born June 19, 1958 to Will "Bill" and Colleen "Korkki" (Youmans) Rogers in Janesville. George graduated from Beloit Catholic High School, class of 1976. He was active and aware of local, social projects in Rockford as he volunteered for the Harkins Project and regularly donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. For the last 12 years, George dedicated his life to being a caregiver for a very special family member. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining, especially for his family. He adored his nieces and nephews and cherished his time with all of them. George will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Korkki Rogers of Beloit; his brother, Steve (Mary) Rogers of Clinton; his sister, Debra Pryor of Rockford; five nieces and nephews, Stevie (Jason), Hailey, Callie (Colby), Alexandra & Shawn; great nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father Will "Bill" Rogers, his sister, Kendra Puffer, his niece, Whittney Rogers, his step daughter, Judy Whipple, his great nephew, Michael, his brother in law, Willie Pryor, and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the staff at Swedish American Hospital for all the care and compassion they gave George.
A memorial service to honor George's life will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Roger's family on our website.