January 23, 1951 - August 10, 2020
Shopiere, WI -- George D. Wilson, age 69, of Shopiere, WI died unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born January 23, 1951 to the late Doug and Freda (Monhollen) Wilson in Middlesboro, KY. George graduated from Turner High School, Class of 1969, and completed his formal education at UW at Stevens Point. He served in the National Guard and married Robin Vieth on April 10, 1976.
George's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Friday August 14, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Wilson family on our website.
