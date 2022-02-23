Beloit, WI - Genevieve E. Hoppe, 84, of Beloit passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Born April 3, 1937, in Byron, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Leona (DeLine) Hammond. Genevieve married Laurel L. Hoppe on September 22, 1956. She loved being around her family, especially her many grandchildren that extend into great-great grandchildren. She liked Elvis and playing Solitaire. Genevieve enjoyed gardening, tending to her yard and going out to eat. She made memorable trips to Hawaii, Florida and North Carolina.
She is survived by her children, Gary Rasmussen, Rita Rasmussen, Jeff (Brenda) Hoppe, Kelly Nelson and Dena Lopez; grandchildren, Todd Hoppe, Nicole Reyes, Jami Lopez, Cory (Emma) Nelson, Jeffrey Hoppe, Brandie Hoppe, Chris (Leeann) Nelson, Codey Hoppe and Kira Hoppe, many great and great-great grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Laurel, daughter, Laurie Reyes, siblings and great-great grandchild, Ky'rie. The Hoppe Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Rock Haven Nursing Home for their excellent care of Genevieve.
Memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1531 Townline Avenue, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Live streaming of Genevieve's service can be watched via YouTube at Messiah Lutheran Beloit or via Facebook at Messiah Lutheran Church Beloit, WI. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
