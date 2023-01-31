January 25, 1937 - January 28, 2023 Beloit, WI - Gene R. Blaser, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in his home.
He was born on January 25, 1937 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Emil and Dorothy (Blieler) Blaser. Gene was a Parkview High School graduate. He married Betty Byrns on April 6, 1963 in St. Paul Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI.
Gene was employed by Kerry Ingredients, formerly known as Beatrice Foods/Meadow Ingredients until his retirement in June 1992. He attended Central Christian Church. Gene enjoyed wood burning and watching sports. He was an avid Colts and Brewers fan. Gene was a little league coach for many years. He played softball and refereed at Beloit College.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Blaser; daughter, Shelly (Weeb) Phillips; son, Chad Blaser; grandchildren, Allison and Carson Phillips; sister, Shirley (Myron) Parsons; several nieces and nephews.
Gene was predeceased by his parents; infant son, Victor; sisters, Loretta, twin sisters, Darlene and Dolores, and Betty McCull; brothers, Ray, Jerry, Howard, Robert, his twin brother, Glen, and Nathan.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses at the St. Mary's Cancer Center in Janesville for their compassion and care.
Per Gene's wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.