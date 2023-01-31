Gene R. Blaser

January 25, 1937 - January 28, 2023 Beloit, WI - Gene R. Blaser, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in his home.

He was born on January 25, 1937 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Emil and Dorothy (Blieler) Blaser. Gene was a Parkview High School graduate. He married Betty Byrns on April 6, 1963 in St. Paul Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI.

