April 2, 1933 - March 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - We mourn the loss of a great father, friend and Irishman Gene Patrick "Pat" Carroll. Born during the Great Depression in Beloit, he was a true Beloiter. Pat attended Beloit schools, Beloit College and UW School of Engineering. Pat enlisted in the Army and served three years in Germany in the Intelligence Corps. Returning to Beloit after the Army, he worked at Carroll Electric, learning the skills that would serve him in a life-long pursuit of excellence as a contractor, systems designer, and innovator in his profession. Pat was heavily involved in Cub and Boy Scouts, Rotary, and was in the original organizing group which brought Cub Scout Softball to Beloit.
Pat loved Turtle Lake all his life. He lived in a beautiful cottage on the south side of the lake as his 2nd home. Turtle Lake was a special place to gather with his family, as well as spend quality time enjoying life. A Christian man, he was kind and caring, and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Pat died March 22, 2021, at age 87, of Milwaukee, he was a former long-time resident of Beloit. Husband of the late Patricia, father of The Very Rev. Kevin (Jane V.) Carroll, Michael (Lesley) Carroll, Cathy (Steve) Allen, and the late Mary (Scott Breden) Carroll-Breden. Brother of John (Margie) Carroll and Susan Carroll Sheehan.
Family and friends will gather at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. To acknowledge and honor Pat's service in the United States Army, a Military Honors will be accorded by post #2306 following the Memorial Service. Pat will be inurned next to his beloved wife, Patricia at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Columbarium. A memorial lunch will follow the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, it was Pat's wish that memorial contributions go to fund research into finding treatments and hopefully one day a cure for Alzheimer's Disease- a disease that took his beloved wife, Patricia away from him long before her death.
Online condolences and live-stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com