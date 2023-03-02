Gayle Mears

November 3, 1935 - February 27, 2023 Beloit, WI - Gayle Mears, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 in her home.

She was born on November 3, 1935 in Ironton, WI, the daughter of Lester and Opal (Stout) Frye. Gayle was a 1954 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Donald Finely in 1955 and they had three children together. Gayle later married John Mears in 1990. He predeceased her in 2006.

To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Mears as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you