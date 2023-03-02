November 3, 1935 - February 27, 2023 Beloit, WI - Gayle Mears, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 in her home.
She was born on November 3, 1935 in Ironton, WI, the daughter of Lester and Opal (Stout) Frye. Gayle was a 1954 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Donald Finely in 1955 and they had three children together. Gayle later married John Mears in 1990. He predeceased her in 2006.
Gayle was formerly employed by Beloit Memorial Hospital as a Nursing Assistant from 1967-1970. She then worked at Kohl Grocery Store in Beloit as a meat wrapper until 1994. Gayle loved traveling with her husband and going to the casino. She enjoyed shopping and having a beer at the local pub.
Survivors include her three children, Kay Finley of Beloit, WI, Scott (Kelly) Finley of Huntington, IN, and Mike (Jill) Finley of Troy, IL; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Donna King of Cazanovia, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Gayle was predeceased by her parents; brother, Dwayne Frye; sister, Ilene Erickson; and one great grandson.
A Private Family Service for Gayle will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.