October 4, 1950 - October 11, 2020
Beloit, WI - Gary W. Hass, 70, of Beloit passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Born October 4, 1950, in Beloit, the son of Arnold and Ruth (Motl) Hass. Gary worked at DuPont as a maintenance mechanic for over 30 years.
Gary is survived by his sons, Matt (Gina) Hass and Daniel (Jessica) Hass; granddaughters, Hannah and Emma; brother, Leon (Leslie) Hass and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Ruth and wife, Cynthia in April 2019.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit.