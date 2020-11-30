August 21, 1932 - November 18, 2020
Beloit, WI - Gary M. Swanson, 88, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Beloit Memorial hospital. Gary was born on August 21, 1932.
Gary was employed and retired after forty-five years at Fairbanks in Beloit, Wisconsin. He also served in the US Marines (Korean) First- division. He loved his job and had a wonderful work ethic. Some of Gary's favorite things were Donating blood he was a huge supporter and over the course of his life he donated twenty-four gallons of blood. Gary also enjoyed running in marathons staying healthy and fit. His gentleness and kindness were traits that were obvious, and his pure heart was uniquely precious.
Gary will be deeply missed by those who loved him. His unexpected death leaves a vacancy that will be here for some time. The family hopes all the memories they have had with him will help to bring comfort during this unexpected time of loss.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lois Swanson; daughter, Amy (Mike Bown) Zimmerman; brothers, Bill ( Vicki) Swanson, Joe Swanson; brother-in-law, John Swanson; along with many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Swanson, Claris Orth; grandparents, Frances Taylor, Pearl Taylor.
No public services will be conducted. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family.