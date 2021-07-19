January 2, 1946 - May 8, 2021Austin, TX - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Doucha on May 8th, 2021. Gary was 75 and living in Austin, TX at the time of his death. His family will be bringing his ashes to Beloit for a Celebration of Life memorial event this Thursday, July 22nd at the Hotel Goodwin's Rooftop Bar. Come join his loved ones and share a favorite memory during an extended Happy Hour/Open House in his honor from 5-9pm.
See his full obituary at: http://tributes.com/Gary-Doucha