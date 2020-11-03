July 2, 1964 - October 29, 2020
Rhinelander, WI - On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Gary Edwards, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 56. Gary was born on July 2, 1964 in Beloit, WI to James and Betty (Boniface) Edwards.
Gary graduated from Clinton High School in 1982. He married the love of his life, Paula (Niedermeier) Edwards on September 12, 1992. They were blessed with two sons, David (Chelsea) Edwards and Jeffrey Edwards. Gary worked at Scot Forge for 25 years and was able to retire early to spend time with his boys and move to northern Wisconsin to enjoy all that the northwoods has to offer.
Gary was born with the love of the outdoors running through his veins. From a young age, Gary could be found in a deer stand in the woods, or on the lake fishing. Gary passed on his love for the outdoors to his boys. As the boys got older, you could find Gary in the stands of the football field, cheering them on. Gary also had a passion for golf. On Saturday mornings he would be out on the golf course with his buddies where many memories were made.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, James Edwards and his sister Kathy Smith. He is survived by his wife Paula, his sons David (Chelsea) Edwards and Jeffrey Edwards, his sister Laurie (Hoop) Hoeper, and several beloved cousins.
A small private ceremony will be held in the spring at the family cottage in northern Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ascension at Home Hospice in Rhinelander, WI for the in-home care he received over the last couple weeks. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backcounty Hunters & Anglers (https://www.backcountryhunters.org/donate), or Ascension At Home Hospice in Rhinelander, would be greatly appreciated.
