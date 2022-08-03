Foley, AL - Gary Arthur Lawler, 79, of Foley, AL, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Toni Sherman.
He was born September 5, 1942, in Oshkosh, WI. Growing up in Clinton, WI he was saved and baptized at First Baptist Church. After graduating from Clinton High School he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and was stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base in MI. He served as an Airman 2nd Class until 1965.
After the military, he went on to run a gas station until his love for camping and his gift to gab landed him a job at Finnegans' RV Center, where he worked in the service and sales departments for decades. He also served his community as an EMT, firefighter, and police commissioner. He also served several of his churches as a deacon. Towards his retirement he opened the National Flag Store which is still open today.
He loved fishing, board games, calling Bingo, square dancing, camping, Waffle House, and visiting with friends.
Gary is survived by his children, Marne Freidner of Janesville, WI. Tim Lawler of Crossville, TN. Toni (Dave) Sherman of Silver Point, TN. Bill (Debbie) Jones of Rapid City, SD, Vickie (Dan) Lloyd of Janesville, WI, Cathy Dzik (Bruce Middleton) of Machesney Park, IL, Sheryl (Johnny) Pribyl of Oklahoma City, OK; 16 grand children; and 26 great-grandchildren with two more coming soon.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lawler, father Adrian "Bud" Lawler, mother Alice (Woodland) Farrell, and brother Ronald Lawler.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI. with Pastor David Meding officiating. Inurnment will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 18, 2022 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI.