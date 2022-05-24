Rockton, IL - Gary Noller 80, of Rockton, IL died May 20, 2022 in Beloit Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born June 29, 1941 in Lena, IL to Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Esther (Trost) Noller. Gary lived all his life in Rockton and graduated from Hononegah High School in 1959.
At the age of 9 sweeping floors and picking up tools, he began his career in general contracting working alongside his father in the new business in Rockton: Noller and Sons. Gary worked in the family business for nearly fifty years building new homes as well as operating a plumbing and heating service business.
Gary married Jerrianna "Jerri" Ritter on December 3, 1966 at the Rockton United Methodist Church. The have always lived in the Rockton area. He served in the Illinois National Guard and was discharged as a Staff Sargant. His unit was dispatched to Belvidere, IL for tornado assistance in 1967, to Chicago, IL during the Martin Luther King Riots in 1968. Gary and Jerri also own and operated Noller's Angus Cattle Farm in Rockton and their farm in Tennessee.
In Gary's early years he enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada, his antique cars, snowmobiling, deer, duck and pheasant hunting and trapping. More than anything he enjoyed his years raising Angus Cattle. He was a regular at many Angus cattle sales over the years.
Gary is survived by his wife Jerri; brother Mike; sisters in laws Sandra Schroeder and Kath Ritter, a niece and great nephew, several cousins and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents.
A funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL with Rev. Dan Herman and Rev. Cal Shaver co-officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Rockton Rescue Squad.