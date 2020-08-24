June 28, 1952 - August 12, 2020
Loretta/Draper, WI -- Garnett L. Burt, age 68, of Loretta/Draper, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Garnett was born on June 28, 1952, in Elkhorn, WI to Lawrence & Mertie (Rumppe) Beier. Survivors include her two sons, Christopher (Holly) Burt, Joshua (Ruth) Burt; six grandchildren, Kristin, Daniel, Nathan, Cody, Wyatt, and Ethan; brother-in-law, Dan Stirmel; seven sisters, Judy Pitzer, Margaret Michalek, Barbara Stephens, Ida Braund, Debra (Darryl) Raabe, Patricia Beier, Alice (Dean) Drewitz, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Garnett was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Burt; her parents; sister, Dorothy Stirmel; brothers, Irvin & Bernard Beier, and brother-in-law, Robert Braund.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.roseberry's.com for online condolences and further information.