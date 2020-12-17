October 21, 1939 - December 14, 2020
Roscoe, IL - Gale T. "Terry" Downer, 81, of Roscoe, IL died at 10:40 a.m., Monday December 14, 2020 in Javon Bea Mercy Health Hospital after brief illness.
He born October 21, 1939 in York, Nebraska the son of William and Lenore (Liggett) Downer. He graduated from Exline Elementary School and Centerville High School in Iowa. He entered the U.S. Army during peace time from 1957 to 1959 serving in Germany as a combat engineer. He married Heidi M. Wagner on December 2, 1960. Gale worked as a heavy equipment operator, then started hauling freight for various freight companies before retiring from A & B Freight in 1995. He was a member of the Teamster Union; Model T Ford Club, Studebaker Club, Early V8 Ford club, Jeepsters.
Survivors include: fiancée Irene Jessen; son Jason (Dawn) Downer; grandchildren Ariana, Payton, Dalton, Austin, Sydney and Savannah; great grandchildren Grayson and Alice; sister JoEllen Vinton and JoAnna (Charlie) Parker; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, wife, brothers Dick and Tom and sister Susan.
A visitation, following COVID 19 guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing, will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL, Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral ceremony to be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel with Reverend Rolland Hayag officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery.