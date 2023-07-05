Gail H. Simplot

June 3, 1934 - June 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Gail H. Simplot, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 in her home.

She was born on June 3, 1934 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Philip and Nora (Smith) Hoerl. Gail married Irvin Simplot on November 15, 1952. He predeceased her on February 5, 2012.

