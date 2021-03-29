Gail "GG" Kuhlow

July 13, 1943 - March 14, 2021
Avalon, WI - Gail G. Kuhlow "GG", age 77, of Avalon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on the farm with family at her side on Sunday March 14, 2021. GG was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on July 13, 1943, the daughter of the late Winfred L. and Genevieve May (nee. Dillree) Garvey. She was a 1961 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. On October 2, 1964 she married Richard G. "Dick" Kuhlow. GG was a farmer's wife, spending much time working with the hogs and beef cattle, chasing the three kids, and enjoying life on the farm. She and husband Dick were very active in 4-H, being leaders for the Bradford Swine Project for many years as well as their participation with the Livestock Committee in Rock County. GG enjoyed completing puzzles and helping three generations learn about how to solve the puzzles. She also knitted many Christmas stockings for family and friends. She was excellent at knitting sweaters; the whole family and many family friends wore sweaters she made for them throughout the years. She loved to collect piggy banks and nativity scenes. More than ever, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends.
GG is survived by her loving husband Dick, three children, Audrey Kuhlow Buchanan, Darin (Marcela) Kuhlow, and Dr. Deanna (Ronald) Witte; grandchildren, Sarah Buchanan, Carie (Jason) Waugh, Emily Buchanan, Mitchell (Nicole Knottnerus) Buchanan, Chelsea Kuhlow, Courtney (Daniel) Rathmann, Kallista Kuhlow, Flor Kristina Kuhlow, Logan Kuhlow, Dylan Witte, Dalton Witte, and Devin Witte; great-grandchildren, Alec and Alexis Buchanan, Brett and Claire Waugh. Two sisters survive GG, Jean Garvey and Marilyn (James) Conley. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with honorary grandsons Jimmy Mikecz, Brady Connors, Ricardo Nieves Rivera, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Winfred and Genevieve (nee. Dillree) Garvey, two sisters Dorine McGinnis, and Phyllis Chrislaw, three brothers, Lee, Neal and Clifford Garvey; two brothers-in-law George McGinnis and David Chrislaw; one sister-in-law Gwen Garvey.
Family will host a Celebration of Life for GG on the farm on June 5, 2021 from Noon until 5 PM.
