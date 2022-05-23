Gail E. (Rowland) Peterson

New London, WI - Gail E. Peterson, age 73, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, following a six-month battle with cancer. She was born on December 14, 1948, in Milwaukee the daughter of the late Robert and June (Gutenberg) Rowland. Gail was united in marriage to Richard Peterson on September 14, 1968, in Beloit. She worked as an elementary secretary in the Beloit School District. Gail had many passions and was immensely talented at them all. She loved horseback riding, and spent many weekends riding in WI state parks on her horses, Sandy and Cutter. She was a voracious reader, and could recall the plotlines of the thousands of books she read even decades later. She was a master gardener, and loved transforming her yards into something that looked like a public park. In the last decades, she spent most of her time knitting. Her family cherished the hand-knit items they would receive at Christmas. From the warmest wool socks to decorative hats, blankets, and toys. She was generous with her talent, and had handcrafted most of her wardrobe in later years. Gail and Richard enjoyed spending their winters in Sun Lakes, AZ. She was just as competitive on the bocce field as while playing Mexican Train Dominoes or cards. While Gail never wanted to be the center of attention, she was the center of her family's world, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children: James Peterson, Ryan (Gloria) Peterson, and Brianna (Douglas Ruth) Peterson; grandchildren: Jack, Owen, and Eli; sisters, Lynne Rolland and Karen (Steven) Stalker. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Gail's parents and Grandmother Evelyn Gutenberg preceded her in death.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
