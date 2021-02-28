Gabriel Macias

July 12, 1995 - February 23, 2021
Madison, WI - Gabriel "Gabe" or "Guppy" Macias, 25, of Madison, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in his home.
He was born on July 12, 1995 in Rockford, IL, the son of Matthew Macias and Christina Martinez. Gabe was a 2013 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and on the Wrestling Team.
Gabe was previously employed by Birds Eye and currently by Catalent Pharma Solutions. He was an avid guitar player, loved all music, especially EDM, hip-hop, rock, and even found a new appreciation for country music. Gabe was very outgoing, lived up to his name, and always looking for a good time. He liked boxing, MMA, and was 5'9" like Conor McGregor. Gabe enjoyed traveling around the country with friends, liked big cities, especially Nashville, and he could always make light of an awkward situation.
Gabriel "Gabe" or "Guppy" Macias, 25, of Madison, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in his home.
He was born on July 12, 1995 in Rockford, IL, the son of Matthew Macias and Christina Martinez. Gabe was a 2013 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and on the Wrestling Team.
Gabe was previously employed by Birds Eye and currently by Catalent Pharma Solutions. He was an avid guitar player, loved all music, especially EDM, hip-hop, rock, and even found a new appreciation for country music. Gabe was very outgoing, lived up to his name, and always looking for a good time. He liked boxing, MMA, and was 5'9" like Conor McGregor. Gabe enjoyed traveling around the country with friends, liked big cities, especially Nashville, and he could always make light of an awkward situation.
Survivors include his parents, Christina Martinez and Matthew Macias; grandparents, Judith Power, Juan Martinez Jr., and Christino Macias; siblings, Vincent Gourley, Charles "CJ" Lampley Jr., Noah Hopper, Alyssa Osowski, Gregory Osowski, Matthew Macias, and Aidan Macias; aunts and uncles, Lori (Tim) Estes, Maria (Jack) Schelin, Christine (Raul) Cardenas, and Ellen (Jeffrey) Boase; niece, Luna Gourley; nephews, Jaxx Lampley and Jaydex Osowski; cousins, Michael Darnell, Paul Mendoza, Frank Mendoza, Kyle Estes, Ariel Jimenez, Lillianna Jimenez, Madison Estes, Dennis Estes, Ryan Schelin, Gregory Schelin, Brittney Dover, David Cardanas, Victor (Yessica) Cardenas, Raul (Jackie) Cardenas, Nicolas Cardenas, Kylie Dover, Camden Dover, Leila Dover, Raul Cardenas III, Victoria Cardenas, Liam Cardenas, Michael Boase, Jeffrey Boase, Denejia Boase, and Tino Macias; other relatives and numerous friends including, Jordan "Bird" Gaulke, Jase "J Money" Swinconos, Caesar Virmontes, and James Gallagher; and future cousins, Gretchen Gessner and Ashley Augensen.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Ellen Macias; brother, Zachary Sommers; aunt and uncle, Tracy Henderson and Gregory Macias; and friend, David "Taco" Merritt.
A Funeral Service for Gabe will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Recovery Unplugged Program to help assist families with loved ones who are struggling with addiction.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Ellen Macias; brother, Zachary Sommers; aunt and uncle, Tracy Henderson and Gregory Macias; and friend, David "Taco" Merritt.
A Funeral Service for Gabe will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Recovery Unplugged Program to help assist families with loved ones who are struggling with addiction.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.