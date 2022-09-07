Janesville, WI - Frieda K. Jose, resident of Cedar Crest Nursing Home, went to rest in the arms of her loving savior on Sept. 5th 2022. She was born on July 20, 1930 in Beulah, North Dakota, the daughter of John and Margaret (Koehler) Pfenning. She married Gilbert M. Jose on June 12, 1949. They had 2 daughters Mary Ann and JoDell. Frieda and Gilbert were married for 52 years, until his passing on September, 17, 2001.
Frieda and Gilbert were ministers for many years for the Church of God of Prophecy. Frieda also worked for Beloit Memorial Hospital as a CNA in the maternity ward. In her later years she was care giver for a family in Janesville. She liked to crochet, and played the accordion and piano. She loved to listen and play Christian music.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary and her husband Gary Graves of Janesville, WI, and JoDell Weigelt of Beloit, WI. Her three grandchildren, Bryan Graves, Julie Murphy (Justin Fiedler) of Janesville, WI, Kyle and his wife Ashley Weigelt of Mukwonago, WI.
Six great grand children Austin Graves, Collin and Connor Murphy, Addison Murphy-Fiedler, Joseph and Watson Weigelt.
Her sisters Hulda Erdman and Lorraine Guell and brother Helmuth Pfenning.
Special people in her life, Sarah and Travis.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and Cedar Crest for the special care that they showed to our mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert, her sisters Margaret, Martha, Irene, Ernstina and brothers, Theophil, Jacob, Ted, Friedebert, Johannes, and Walter.
A private family funeral service will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
