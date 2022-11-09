Fredrick V. "Fred" Mitchell

August 31, 1960 - November 6, 2022 Beloit, WI - Fredrick V. Mitchell age 62 of Beloit died Sunday November 6, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born August 31, 1960 to the late Raymond and Jean (Binder) Mitchell in California. Fred worked as a machine operator at Stone Container, Smirfet Stone Container and Rocktenn until his retirement. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge when it came to automobiles. Fred loved repairing & restoring working on a variety of makes and models. He also enjoyed online gaming, playing the guitar, gardening and perfecting the art of creating very straight lines with his mower. Fred was an avid Raiders fan and also enjoyed the companionship of his cat "Raider".

Fred is survived by his daughter, Angelique (Fiancé Brandon Ryan) Thompson; his brother, Raymond (Sue) Mitchell; his two nieces, Amy (Jamie) Montour and their son, Dylan and Sarah (Rick) Turner and their daughter, Lily; and many friends and neighbors.

To plant a tree in memory of Fredrick Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

