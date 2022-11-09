Fredrick V. "Fred" Mitchell

August 31, 1960 - November 6, 2022 Beloit, WI - Fredrick V. Mitchell age 62 of Beloit died Sunday November 6, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born August 31, 1960 to the late Raymond and Jean (Binder) Mitchell in California. Fred worked as a machine operator at Stone Container, Smirfet Stone Container and Rocktenn until his retirement. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge when it came to automobiles. Fred loved repairing & restoring working on a variety of makes and models. He also enjoyed online gaming, playing the guitar, gardening and perfecting the art of creating very straight lines with his mower. Fred was an avid Raiders fan and also enjoyed the companionship of his cat "Raider".
Fred is survived by his daughter, Angelique (Fiancé Brandon Ryan) Thompson; his brother, Raymond (Sue) Mitchell; his two nieces, Amy (Jamie) Montour and their son, Dylan and Sarah (Rick) Turner and their daughter, Lily; and many friends and neighbors.
He is predeceased by his parents.
The family would like to thank the team from Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Fred.
Fred's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 12, 2022 in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.