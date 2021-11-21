Venice, FL - Frederick W. Tuttle, 77, of Venice, FL (formerly South Beloit, IL) passed away suddenly in his home of natural causes on Thursday, November 11, 2021. He was born on October 17, 1944, in Beloit, WI to William and Dolores (Jackson) Tuttle. Fred graduated from North Boone High School in 1962. He then enlisted in the National Guard. He retired from GTE after working nearly 29 years as a telephone man. Fred was also a volunteer fireman for the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department for over 13 years, retiring as a lieutenant. After retirement and moving to Florida, he worked for Sarasota County, and until his passing, he worked for Advance Auto Parts. He was a member of the VFW and American Legions in both IL and FL. He also enjoyed time at the Moose in Venice. He was always on the go. Fred is survived by his daughters, Diane Tuttle of South Beloit, IL, Jenny Tuttle Bryant of Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren, Taylor (Mitch) Casino, Kylie Bryant, Josie Burns, and Julia Burns; his sisters, Linda Conley, Pamela (Danny) Haynes, and Sandra (Robert) Ball. He leaves behind many dear friends, neighbors, and extended family. Fred was preceded in death by his parents. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
