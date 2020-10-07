June 12, 1948 - October 4, 2020
Sturgeon Bay, WI- Frederick L. Braun Jr., 72, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside, Rockford, IL.
He was born on June 12, 1948 in Rochester, MN, the son of Frederick and Hazel (Boschi) Braun Sr. Fred was a member of the Beloit Catholic High School class of 1966.
Fred started working in the automotive field at Bud Weiser Motors, Beloit, WI. He started Eagle Automotive, South Beloit, IL working out of his home. He later purchased Brunton Motor Parts, Beloit, WI in 1974 and has remained active in the business until his passing.
His passion for auto racing started with drag race cars, running a 1955 Chev B/Gas at Byron, IL and Union Grove, WI. He later switched to road racing, driving the popular Chevrolet Camaro with his racing partner and long-time friend, Scott Shadel of Janesville, WI. Together they raced various Camaros in Sports Car Club Assoc. (SCCA), International MotorSports Assoc. (IMSA),and Trans-AM series. A racer to the end, Fred was currently helping his son as they ran a Camaro in the Sports Vintage Racing Assoc. (SVRA) travelling the country.
His passion for motorsports also shined through with his primary roles in the Greater Beloit Grand Prix which was started in 1993 by Beloit Rotary and later carried on by the Beloit Noon Lions.
Fred was a past member of Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) board, and current member of the Blackhawk Valley Region of SCCA board.
For the last 8 years, Fred had found a love of nature, and wood working. Building a log home in Sturgeon Bay, WI, his spare time had been dedicated to teaching himself the art of woodworking and furniture making.
Survivors include his children, Sonja (Matt) McCarty of Oklahoma, and Jason Braun of South Beloit, IL, Darin Van Fleet, Scott Van Fleet, both of Roscoe, IL; sister, Frances (Manuel) Morris of Oklahoma; grandchildren, David, Cameron, Cody, Madison, Megan, Cayden, Darin, Kaytie and Lexi; nephews Dan Dudek II, of Florida, Mark Morris of Oklahoma; great-nieces and nephew, Halee Jo Morris, Kala and Cody Teel of Oklahoma; great-great niece, Dempsey Gray Teel of Oklahoma; a special Aunt, Margaret Boschi of Beloit, WI; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and a grandson, Matthew.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN for their many years of service.
Visitation of remembrance will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 11, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, with Father Thomas Doyle officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com