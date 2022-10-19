Frederick C. Sala

August 23, 1932 - October 17, 2022 Beloit, WI - Frederick Carl Sala, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 23, 1932, in Berkeley, CA, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Norris) Sala. Frederick was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Joan Grubb on September 21, 1958 in Dubuque, IA. She predeceased him on February 27, 2007.
Frederick was formerly employed by General Motors. He was a member of the UAW #95, the South Beloit American Legion Post 288, the South Beloit Lions Club, and the Kiwanis Club. In 2014, Frederick participated in the Vets Roll. He liked watching wrestling, game shows, and Maury Povich. Frederick enjoyed playing Bingo at the South Beloit American Legion. He could often be found at Nora's Place. Frederick was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary (James) Lauder of Rockford, IL, and Carolyn (Michael) Roberts of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Jeremy (Christina) Tracy, Stephanie Wilson, Meagan (fiancé, Justin Anderson) Campbell, Trevor Campbell, and Crystal Lawrence; great grandchildren, Kendall and Caitlyn Tracy and Karter Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Frederick was predeceased by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard "Mike" Garren; granddaughter, Carrie Lawrence; and grandsons, Elijah Tracy and Jonah Smith.
A Memorial Service for Frederick will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Military Rites will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306 and the South Beloit American Legion Post #288. Private Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial in his name may be made to the South Beloit American Legion Post 288.