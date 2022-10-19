Frederick C. Sala
August 23, 1932 - October 17, 2022 Beloit, WI - Frederick Carl Sala, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 23, 1932, in Berkeley, CA, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Norris) Sala. Frederick was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Joan Grubb on September 21, 1958 in Dubuque, IA. She predeceased him on February 27, 2007.

