Carmichael, CA - Freddie St. Dennis Jr. passed away peacefully on June 26th at the age of 90 at home in Carmichael, California. He was born January 29, 1932, the son of Freddie and Dorothy Ann (Amborn) St. Dennis. Freddie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1950. He was an excellent athlete, participating in football, wrestling, and a variety of other sports. In football he was named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. When his commitment with the US Navy ended, he attended University of Wisconsin and played football. Freddie began his employment career in Beloit, working in sales for the Besley-Welles Company. However, he spent most of his career working for Engman Taylor Company in Milwaukee, WI and Appleton, WI. He worked in outside sales and was the VP of Sales while at Engman Taylor. He retired from Engman Taylor on January 31, 1998. Freddie was a true Beloiter, often saying about his love for Beloit, " You never really leave a place you love. Part of it you take with you and you leave part of yourself behind." He cherished all his friendships he had throughout his lifetime. Freddie was a member of the Pop House, YMCA, and played fast pitch for Dwyers Trucking and Yates American Teams. He had a comprehensive exercise program he followed for his entire life. Freddie loved all sports, especially his beloved Wisconsin Badgers. He also loved horse racing, he admired their athleticism and courage of these beautiful animals.
Freddie was beloved by his children, Susie, Kelley, Kate, Bill and Kim. He was adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Uncle Fred was loved and respected for instilling family values.
Freddie was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Janis St. Dennis, his parents Freddie and Dorothy Ann (Amborn) St. Dennis, and siblings, brothers Don St. Dennis of Beloit, WI and Larry St. Dennis of Beloit, WI, sisters Yvonne Bosanny of Monroe, WI , Gloria Hanson of Beloit, WI, and Jean Tuck of Boca Raton, FL.
Freddie will be remembered in our hearts by one of his favorite sayings, "Happiness is a multitude of small delights."