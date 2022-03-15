Beloit, WI - Fred H. Gahl, age 61 of Beloit, died Thursday March 10, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born February 21, 1961 to Herbert and Veda (Zell) Gahl in Beloit, WI. Fred graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1979. He worked at Frito Lay, Cub Foods, Walmart and Ace Hardware before his retirement. Fred was an avid Packer & Badger fan and was fond of all sports. He enjoyed fishing, camping, grilling out and sharing "somewhat accurate" fish stories. Fred also enjoyed being an active bicyclist, listening to country music and entertaining his family & friends. He will be remembered for his generosity and his welcoming smile.
He is survived by his three siblings, Janet (fiancé, Ken Hankes) Divan of Princeton, WI, David (Patti) Gahl of Beloit and Sue (Lonnie) Luethy of Beloit; his five nieces and nephews, Jill (Stuart), Jeff, Al, Amy (Ben) and their daughter, Tessa & Daniel (Sarah) and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Fred's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1531 Townline Avenue Beloit with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Gahl family on our website.