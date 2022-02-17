Afton, WI - Fred E. Church, 85, of Afton, WI, died on Tuesday, February, 15, 2022 in his home.
He was born on May 19, 1936 in Janesville, WI, the son of Fred I. and Elfasata (Abrams) Church. Fred was a veteran serving with the U.S. Marines. He married Joan Coleman on November 2, 1957. She predeceased him on August 19, 2000.
Fred was employed by General Motors in maintenance. He was a member of the UAW Local 95 and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community. Fred was the founder, president, umpire, and coach of the Afton Little League. He was an avid snowmobiler and an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Valerie (Aaron - a Bear fan) Fowler; son, Victor (Melissa) Church; grandchildren, Michael Church, Rickey Hibbler, Valeisha Hibbler, Alexis Fowler, Aaryn (Chris Prochaska) Fowler, Anthony Ostenson, Ryan (Sadie Anderson) Church, and Alexis Sanwick; great grandchildren, Hailey, Carson, Donnell, Quanell, Nia, Kymani, Ramelo, Avayah, Briella, Amiyah, Ky'Rick, Layton, Raelynn, RaZeya, Kae'Den, Carter, Onyx, and Rainy; granddog, Charlie.
He was predeceased by his parents; granddaughter, Na'Kylah; siblings, Carl, Sidney (Sarah), Earl (Rosella), Fae, Gordon, Leroy (Betty), and Joyce; and his fur baby, Lady.
A Funeral Service for Fred will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Rock Township Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.