Frank Pavia

October 11, 1950 - September 25, 2022 IL, IL - Frank Pavia, 71, of South Beloit, IL, passed away due to numerous health issues on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 11, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the son of Sam and Antoinette (Russo) Pavia. Frank attended South Beloit High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Pavia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you