October 11, 1950 - September 25, 2022 IL, IL - Frank Pavia, 71, of South Beloit, IL, passed away due to numerous health issues on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 11, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the son of Sam and Antoinette (Russo) Pavia. Frank attended South Beloit High School.
Frank was formerly employed by United Industries until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, dancing and karaoke. Frank was a huge fan of meatloaf and Italian food. He was a faithful customer at Neli's Family Restaurant and went every day. He enjoyed shooting the breeze with people. Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his soulmate, Toni White; sons, Frank (Glenda) Pavia of South Beloit, IL, Chad (Julia) Pavia of South Beloit, IL and Brad Pavia of Beloit, WI; daughters, Mindy (Scott) Udell-Swick and Stacy Ostrum both of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Mariah Davis, Kyle Pavia, Karissa Pavia, Aliyah Mason-Pavia, Aleysia Mason-Pavia, Daniel Potter, Antoinette "Toni" Penewell, Alyssa Swick, Hannah Hernandez-Basiks, Chandler Turner, Tanzi Van Vleet, Sierra Ostrum, Praijha Eason and Haley Martin; numerous great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including Joey Pavia; other relatives and friends.
Frank was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Joe and Phil Pavia.
A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Palpables Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.