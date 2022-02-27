Orangeville, IL - Frank Lee Ackerman, age 75, of Orangeville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at University of Wisconsin Hospital. He was born on Aug. 2, 1946, in Tomahawk, Wis., the son of Ralph and Frances (Seaver) Ackerman.
Frank owned and operated his own automotive shop and was certified as a Master ASE Technician (Automotive Service Excellence) and was one of the few nationwide manufacturers of antique car automotive parts. Frank was a gunsmith and owner of a gunshop for seven years. He served as president of the Sons of Norway and was a member of Yesteryear Antique Car Club.
Frank was an avid dirt track racer and loved racing. He proudly won his last race at the Lucas Oil Dirt Track in Farley, Iowa. Frank also loved spending time fishing and camping with his family and grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his wife of 3.5 years, Glenda; his children, Lee (April) Ackerman, Eric (Kristin) Taplick, Jeff (Janice) Taplick, Brad (Eileen) Taplick and Heather Taplick; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Kiesow; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Frances; and three siblings.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the ICU/TLC UW Hospital doctors and nurses that took wonderful care of him, especially Daniele, Andrew, and Cathy.
Memorials may be gifted in Frank's name to American Heart Association or UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Ackerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.