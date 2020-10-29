Frank Kristopher "Frankie" Cisewski

August 22, 1986 - October 23, 2020
Beloit, WI - Frank "Frankie" Kristopher Cisewski, 34, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly after a motorcycle accident near Richmond, Wisconsin.
Frank was born on August 22nd, 1986 in Beloit, Wisconsin. The son of Frank John and Cindy Ann (Holmes) Cisewski.
Frank was employed at Generac Corporation in Whitewater. He loved his job and the amazing group of friends that he made there. Frank loved The Lord, he attended church at Cornerstone Church of God, and Central Christian Church. He loved the Forth of July, attending the Milton parade with the Holmes family, then in Avalon at his Aunt Becky's shooting off fireworks with his brother, his Dad and all of his many cousins, his Uncle Kris leading the pack. He loved attending the Miller/Ramsey family reunions every year. Frank enjoyed riding his Harley on the beautiful Wisconsin roads. Frankie was a "gamer" an expert at Minecraft. He enjoyed board games, such as Monopoly, Risk, Battleship, playing chess with his Dad, and watching Sylvester Stallone movies especially the Rocky series. Growing up he was the Lego Master. He was mechanical and could fix almost anything. Frank loved to draw and painted bright murals spending hours on his bedroom walls after his Dad passed away, Frank was only sixteen and it was his way to express himself and his healing therapy. He loved loud rock music and BIG speakers, and "Lucille"... He enjoyed being surrounded by nature and perfecting his survival skills, always carrying his gear with him in his backpack that he could survive the apocalypse with. Frank was very accurate with his axe and throwing knives. He and his grandpa Holmes hiked together and hunted for morel mushrooms, and spent many hours in the woods. He enjoyed this hunt with his good friends as an adult. He and his Mother collected sea glass together on the shores of Lake Michigan and he always had special rocks for her that he found along his travels.
Frank is survived by his mother, "Ma" Cindy (Mike L Meyer) Cisewski, Beloit; brother, Jared J Cisewski, Beloit; Frankie's girlfriend, Erica Otto, Whitewater; paternal grandmother, Joyce (Denny) Busch, Alma, Wisconsin; aunts, Becky (Jeff) Papendorf, Milwaukee, Kris (Michelle) Cisewski, Beloit, Kathryn "Crom" Holmes grandma Kathy, Milton; uncles, Donald J. Holmes, Beloit, Richard A. "Artie" Holmes, Los Angeles, California; maternal grandmother, Betty "Wright" Johnson, Belvidere, Illinois; great aunt, Patricia (Dick) Wenham, Milton; great friends, Samantha Dye and her son, Isaiah Hamilton, Clinton, Wisconsin, Nick Rosetti, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Justin (Amber) Lockwood, Asheville, North Carolina; childhood friends, Anthony, Jenny, Robbie and Billy; special teacher at South Beloit Jr. High, Mrs. Angie Irving who always inspired him to do his best. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank John Cisewski; paternal grandfather, Keith L. Cisewski; maternal grandfather, Richard A. Holmes; maternal great-grandfather, Dr. John F. Holmes.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Patrick Tufly for being a first responder for Frank, a brave young man and a hero, your mother should be very proud of you. Also to the Walworth County Sheriff Deputies. Thank you for your valiant efforts. May he rest in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. We love you Frankie!
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Cornerstone Church of God, 322 Olympian Boulevard, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Pastor Chris Eldridge officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.