Frank J. Pantaleo

March 19, 1918 - March 16, 2023 Roscoe, IL - Frank Joseph Pantaleo, of Roscoe, IL, died at home on Thursday, March 16, 2023, three days shy of his 105th birthday.
He was born on March 19, 1918 in Rockford, IL, the son of Luca and Maria (Mistretta) Pantaleo. Being the son of two immigrants from Sicily, Frank quickly became bilingual once he started Kindergarten. Having a musical uncle, his parents wanted him to learn to read and play music, so at a young age he began playing the soprano saxophone. He also learned to play clarinet, and won many Saturday morning talent contests for kids at the local theater. He played in a dance band (specializing in big band music) in high school and beyond. Frank was a 1935 graduate of Rockford Central High School, where he met his future wife. Frank and Frances Jakubosky were married on June 7, 1941 at St. Patrick's Church in Rockford. Frank studied accounting at Rockford Business College, then landed his lifetime job at Besly Welles /Bendix Corporation in South Beloit, IL, where he was an accountant and comptroller of the company, retiring in 1982. They lived in Rockford, Beloit and Roscoe. Franny predeceased him on January 29, 1994.
Frank and Franny were adventurous, enjoying tennis, boating, waterskiing, fishing, swimming, and travelling in the U.S. and Europe. Frank was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit, IL, serving in their perpetual chapel weekly. He was a very active member of the Beloit Elks Lodge #864 for 70+ years, and was an exalted ruler and officer several times. He also volunteered as an AARP Tax-Aide preparer for many years. Frank nurtured relationships with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even neighborhood kids, and was appreciated by all for his gentle kindness and thoughtfulness.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia (Douglas) Houser and Barbara (Patrick) Montenero; grandchildren, Kristofer Houser, Kelly (Nathan Formel) Montenero, and Michael (Ellen) Montenero; great grandchildren, Ryland Houser, Rico Montenero, Judith Montenero, and Finn Montenero Formel; two nieces and one nephew.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife; and sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Alfonso Mera.
A Scripture Service for Frank will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with a Visitation of Remembrance to follow until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday, April 14, 2023 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Father Romeo Pavino officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rockford.