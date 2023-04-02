Frank J. Pantaleo

March 19, 1918 - March 16, 2023 Roscoe, IL - Frank Joseph Pantaleo, of Roscoe, IL, died at home on Thursday, March 16, 2023, three days shy of his 105th birthday.

He was born on March 19, 1918 in Rockford, IL, the son of Luca and Maria (Mistretta) Pantaleo. Being the son of two immigrants from Sicily, Frank quickly became bilingual once he started Kindergarten. Having a musical uncle, his parents wanted him to learn to read and play music, so at a young age he began playing the soprano saxophone. He also learned to play clarinet, and won many Saturday morning talent contests for kids at the local theater. He played in a dance band (specializing in big band music) in high school and beyond. Frank was a 1935 graduate of Rockford Central High School, where he met his future wife. Frank and Frances Jakubosky were married on June 7, 1941 at St. Patrick's Church in Rockford. Frank studied accounting at Rockford Business College, then landed his lifetime job at Besly Welles /Bendix Corporation in South Beloit, IL, where he was an accountant and comptroller of the company, retiring in 1982. They lived in Rockford, Beloit and Roscoe. Franny predeceased him on January 29, 1994.

