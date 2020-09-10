July 19, 1953 - September 3, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Frank J. Bartiromo, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Frank was born July 19, 1953 in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Rafaella (LaFragola) and Thomas Bartiromo. He worked as an engineer for North American Tool in Beloit, WI, for many years until his retirement. Frank was an avid NY Yankee fan and enjoyed all sports and attending sport events and rock concerts.
He leaves behind his brothers, Thomas (Manuella) Bartiromo of Plymouth, MA, and Vincent (Lisa) Bartiromo of New Haven, CT; sisters, Lucia "Cookie" Bartiromo-Kirwood of Orange, CT, and Madeline "Maggie" (Jerry) Bartiromo-Batick of East Haven, CT; loving friend, Josette Fillbach; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Branford, CT. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank the Beloit Memorial Dialysis Center.