Frank E. Steiner

July 11, 1958 - March 13, 2021
Beloit, WI - Frank Edward Steiner, 62, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 11, 1958 in Black River Falls, WI, the son of Adolph George and Alice Mae (Bloom) Steiner. Frank was a 1976 graduate of South Beloit High School. He was a former member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
Frank was formerly employed at Cotter Manufacturing. He then was employed by Pizza Hut as a delivery driver for over 20 years. Frank loved his dog, Lea, hunting, and going to Captains Gally in South Beloit. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include his brother, Duffy Steiner of Sparta, WI.; sister, Marie (Robert) Dahl of Orfordville, WI.; nieces, Stephanie (Jason) Kitchen of Wetumpka, AL., Miranda Dahl of IL., and Amber Dahl of Beloit, WI; nephews, Allen (Brianna) Loebs of Beloit, WI., and Codie (Jordyn) Pettigrew of Janesville, WI., and Ryan (Kourtney) Dahl of Beloit, WI.; great nieces and nephews, Kaydence, Tyler, Bridget, Granger, Peyton, Avery, Bristol, Sailor. A'rmanii and A'sharii.
Frank was predeceased by his parents; sister, Jackie; grandparents; several aunts and uncles.
A visitation of remembrance will be held at 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Rockton Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks are required.
