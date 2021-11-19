Janesville, WI - Frank Alan Synowski, age 70, left this earth to reunite with his parents on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born March 23, 1951 to Jozef and Mary (Barszcz) Synowski in Beloit, WI. Frank married the love of his life, Lynne Leach on June 23, 1997.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time in his workshop on woodworking projects. His proudest moments were when he became "Papa" to each of his 4 grandchildren and could share his love for sweets. In his later years, there is no place he wanted to be other than at his camper with a good book and his trusted companion, Toby.
Frank is survived by his wife Lynne, son Josh (Lindy) Agate, daughter Angie (Justin) Hofer, sister and best friend Mary (Nick) Francis, niece Lori Francis, nephew Dan Francis, and grandchildren Owen, Addy, Ellie, and Clark, amongst other family members. He is predeceased by his parents.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 10am-12pm at Central Christian Church in Beloit. A service will be held following the visitation, with a luncheon to follow.
The family would like to extend an extra special thank you to Agrace Hospice, especially Jill, Mariah, Leah, and Gloria for all your support and guidance. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Synowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.