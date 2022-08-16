Frank A. Humphrey

December 10, 1952 - August 1, 2022 Madison, WI - Frank Anderson Humphrey, 69, was the third and youngest son born to the Rev. William A. Humphrey and Winona V. Truss Humphrey in Chicago. He graduated from Brother Rice High School and Loyola University, both in Chicago, and the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison. After relocating to Beloit, Wis., he married Valeria A. Davis Humphrey in 1982. Born to this union were in his own words “the greatest blessings of his life,” daughters Janeane C. Humphrey and Vanessa N. Humphrey.

A longtime civil rights leader, Frank Humphrey has given a full life of service that includes work with the NAACP, his church family of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit, Wis., with the Prince Hall Masonic Order, with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and with the Epsilon Theta Boulé, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. A retired executive, he served in senior executive positions with the Wisconsin State Department of Revenue, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Household International, General Motors, Warner Electric Brake & Clutch Company, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Humphrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you