Frank A. Humphrey

December 10, 1952 - August 1, 2022 Madison, WI - Frank Anderson Humphrey, 69, was the third and youngest son born to the Rev. William A. Humphrey and Winona V. Truss Humphrey in Chicago. He graduated from Brother Rice High School and Loyola University, both in Chicago, and the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison. After relocating to Beloit, Wis., he married Valeria A. Davis Humphrey in 1982. Born to this union were in his own words “the greatest blessings of his life,” daughters Janeane C. Humphrey and Vanessa N. Humphrey.
A longtime civil rights leader, Frank Humphrey has given a full life of service that includes work with the NAACP, his church family of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit, Wis., with the Prince Hall Masonic Order, with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and with the Epsilon Theta Boulé, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. A retired executive, he served in senior executive positions with the Wisconsin State Department of Revenue, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Household International, General Motors, Warner Electric Brake & Clutch Company, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service.
Mr. Humphrey was a member of and served the NAACP for 40 years in various leadership roles at the local, state and national level including 9 years as local branch president with the NAACP Beloit Branch and 7 years as the First Vice President for the Wisconsin State NAACP Conference. In 2015, he was elected President of the Wisconsin State NAACP Conference. His leadership was tapped at the national level as well. From 1998 to 2010, Mr. Humphrey served as one of 17 members of the NAACP Executive Committee under the leadership of the legendary civil rights icon Julian Bond. He served as NAACP National Board Assistant Treasurer and chairman of numerous national NAACP committees. His service also included being designated the National Board Appointed Administrator for NAACP branches in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Nevada and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mr. Humphrey also served as the Jurisdictional leader (Worshipful Grand Master) for Prince Hall Masons for Wisconsin, Worshipful Master of Kennedy Lodge No. 3 F&AM in Beloit, and countless offices at all levels of the Prince Hall Affiliated Masonic Order. As a member of the nation’s first African American College Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, Mr. Humphrey held countless local, state and national leadership positions within this distinguished organization.
Left to cherish Mr. Humphrey’s memory are the loves of his life Valeria, Janeane and Vanessa; brother Grady Humphrey; a very special niece Roshanda Humphrey, special nephew Dock R. Humphrey II, and special nieces Shawnell (Jason) Humphrey Conyers and Erica Humphrey. along with an expansive nationwide family of Humphrey and Truss descendants.
Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11:30 am at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 West Badger Road, Madison, Wis. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Monona immediately following the service.
