Francis "Frank" McNamara

Beloit, WI - Francis "Frank" A. McNamara, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living.
He was born on September 10, 1929 in La Crosse, WI, the son of James and Mary (Barton) McNamara. Frank was a Rho Chi graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison in the School of Pharmacy. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Frank married Beverly Anne Klier on August 21, 1954 at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Okauchee, WI.
Frank, a local businessman for over forty years, was formerly the owner and operator of Home Care Pharmacy, the Beloit Clinic Pharmacy, and McNamara's Pharmacy until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit Lions Club and a past president of the Wisconsin Pharmaceutical Association.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Anne McNamara; children, Joseph Thomas (Linda) of Beloit, WI, Julie (John) Merritt of San Diego, CA and Timothy James of DeForest, WI; grandchildren, Evan, Erin, Chris and Sam; great grandchildren, Cora, Beau, and a baby girl on the way; several nieces and nephews.
Frank was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, EJ, Joseph, and Dan; and three sisters, Mary, Marge, and Veronica.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the Church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School or to St. Vincent De Paul.