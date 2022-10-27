Francis Alan Sheahan

Francis "Frank" Alan Sheahan of Pisgah Forest, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was 89 years old.

Frank was born and raised in Beloit, WI. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in Rockford, IL, before attending the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a degree in Business in 1954. Frank then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in France, before settling back in Beloit. He was employed by the Beloit Corporation from 1957 to 1996, rising to Director of Purchasing.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Sheahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you