Francis Alan Sheahan

Francis "Frank" Alan Sheahan of Pisgah Forest, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was 89 years old.
Frank was born and raised in Beloit, WI. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in Rockford, IL, before attending the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a degree in Business in 1954. Frank then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in France, before settling back in Beloit. He was employed by the Beloit Corporation from 1957 to 1996, rising to Director of Purchasing.
Frank was a proud Irishman and insistent on family wearing a bit of green on St. Patty's Day. He was a dedicated Christian and nurtured this faith in his six children, all graduating from Beloit Catholic High School. Throughout his life, Frank remained active in church and community.
Frank was a faithful Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer fan, making annual trips to South Bend, IN, to support his Fighting Irish. His children recall weekend football games on the television, with fresh popcorn and a warm fireplace. He constantly read mystery and suspense novels but was always ready to put his book aside to talk or help a friend or family member.
After retiring, Frank eventually headed south and settled in Pisgah Forest, NC, where he loved the hills, mountains, and especially the fall colors.
Frank is preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Vera, his brother Michael, and son, Patrick. He is survived by his wife, Reverend Harriet Shands; his children Karen Prue and husband Darrel, John Sheahan, Kevin Sheahan, Timothy Sheahan and wife Amy (Christiansen), and Susan Zamzow and husband Jerry; the children's mother, Phyllis (Tam); niece, Sheree (Engdahl) Sheahan, 15 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edneyville, NC at a later date.