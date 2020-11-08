Frances Zahn Clark

July 7, 1926 - November 2, 2020
Beloit, WI - Frances Cecelia Marie Zahn Clark, 94, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by loving members of her family.
She was born July 7, 1926 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Francis "Fritz" and Cecelia (Bonk) Christofferson. Fran was a 1944 graduate of Beloit High School. She married John "Jack" Zahn on April 26, 1947 in St. Thomas Catholic Church. He predeceased her on July 7, 1989. Fran later married Roger Clark on March 4, 2002 in St. Thomas Catholic Church. He predeceased her on February 8, 2018.
After raising her children, Fran was employed by the City of Beloit Clerk's Office. Fran was a very active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church where she was the Prayer Line Coordinator and a member of the Altar Society. She was also a member of the FM Twilight Golf League and the Rasinettes Dance Group.
Fran's family was everything to her. Her selfless love will be missed by all.
Survivors include her children, Jacki (Thomas) Roehl, Steven (Bonnie) Zahn, Janet Zahn, Carol (Gregory) Kinson, John (Ann) Zahn and Robert (Andrea) Zahn; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Karen) Christofferson; sister-in-law, Eleanore Christofferson; Roger's children, Don (Patty) Clark and DeeAnn Burwitz.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Thomas Walter Zahn; brother, Lawrence Christofferson, son-in-law, Doug Uppena; and Roger's son, Duane Clark.
A Memorial Mass which will celebrate Fran's life will be held for her family. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to St. Thomas Catholic Church.
