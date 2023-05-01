Frances L. Dencker

October 15, 1926 - April 29, 2023 Beloit, WI - Frances Lorraine (Zavadsky) Dencker, 96, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Frances was the daughter of Joseph and Eva (Balog) Zavadsky, and was born on October 15, 1926, in Milwaukee, WI, the youngest of eight children.

She was a graduate of Messmer High School in Milwaukee, and married her high school sweetheart, Gene Dencker, on April 26, 1946. Frances and Gene were the owners of Gene Dencker Buick Pontiac. Together they had three sons: Dennis, Gary and James. They moved from Milwaukee to Beloit in 1968.

