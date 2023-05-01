Frances L. Dencker

October 15, 1926 - April 29, 2023 Beloit, WI - Frances Lorraine (Zavadsky) Dencker, 96, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Frances was the daughter of Joseph and Eva (Balog) Zavadsky, and was born on October 15, 1926, in Milwaukee, WI, the youngest of eight children.
She was a graduate of Messmer High School in Milwaukee, and married her high school sweetheart, Gene Dencker, on April 26, 1946. Frances and Gene were the owners of Gene Dencker Buick Pontiac. Together they had three sons: Dennis, Gary and James. They moved from Milwaukee to Beloit in 1968.
Frances had great pride in her family and kept up with all the activities of each member. She was a long-time member of the Tuesday Review Book Club, an avid tennis player, a long-time member of the Country Club of Beloit, and volunteer at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the gift shop. Fran was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church where she assisted with funeral lunches, was an OLA School volunteer teacher's aide, and along with Gene volunteered at the church fish fries.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Vicki); her son, James; daughters-in-law, Vicki Seitz Dencker and Diane Tuftee-Dencker; grandchildren, Brian (Bridget), Mary Beth, Chris (Katharine), Kimberly (Justin), Ashley (Jess), Elise (Jake) and Joseph (Kailene); 10 great-grandchildren; other family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Gene, son, Dennis, parents and siblings.
Fran was kind and respectful to everyone. She was loved by all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank Beloit Regional Hospice, Annie Murphy, the caretakers at Willowick, and family members for the care they provided Fran.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Fran will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Our Lady of the Assumption Church or Beloit Regional Hospice.